Police barring party men from entering Sylhet: BNP

BNP leaders alleged that the police are obstructing the party’s leaders and activists who are en route Sylhet to join the party’s divisional rally on Saturday.

The police, however, denied the allegation.

Several BNP men told Prothom Alo that police have set up check posts on various entry points of the divisional city and they are sending Sylhet-bound people back.

Amir Uddin, 54, a BNP activist who came to join the rally from Sunamganj said bus communication of Sylhet city with Sunamganj has been cut off as the transport workers had called two-day strike. Amir headed to Sylhet by CNG-run autorickshaw but the police obstructed it. He had to change the vehicle six times which took him four and half hours to reach a distance of one and a half hours.