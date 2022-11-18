Police barring party men from entering Sylhet: BNP

Sylhet range’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mofiz Uddin Ahmed and superintendent of police Abdullah Al Mamun were called several times for their comments on the allegation of the BNP men, but they did not respond to calls.
Commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police, Nisharul Arif, however, told Prothom Alo that the checkposts have been set up to avert any untoward incident but no one is being obstructed to enter the city.
He said police are working to maintain law and order situation.
Two leaders of Sylhet district unit BNP alleged police forced many BNP leaders and activists back home from Darbasta and Hetemganj areas along the Sylhet-Gopalganj highway. They were approaching the rally venue by auto-rickshaws and buses. Besides, BNP men from Sunamganj tried to reach Sylhet city, crossing the Surma river by boat. But the ruling party’s leaders barred them from entering the city area through Kanishail.
Sylhet district BNP unti president Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury said the wave of people won’t be resisted by imposing any force.
He told Prothom Alo that police are intercepting the movements of BNP leaders and activities on different roads linked to Sylhet city. However, the rally venue has been overwhelmed with people, a day before the rally is held. The entire Sylhet city would be turned to the city of rally tomorrow.
According to the Sylhet metropolitan police, 12 check-posts have been set up in six police stations of the metropolitan. The number would be increased to 19 tomorrow.
Besides, a source from deputy director general office of Sylhet range police told Prothom Alo that beyond the metropolitan areas, at least 20 check-posts have been established in four districts of Sylhet division.
BNP chairperson’s adviser Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said, “Many BNP leaders-activists are informing us that they are being thwarted in different places en route Sylhet. But they have reached Sylhet changing vehicles.”
Muktadir claimed that 200,000 people have already reached Sylhet to join the divisional mass rally.