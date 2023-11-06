LDP announces blockade for Wednesday, Thursday

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced to enforce an all-out blockade of rail, road and waterways on Wednesday and Thursday.
Party president Col. (retd.) Oli Ahmed made the announcement on Monday.
He also called upon the parties including BNP and alliances involved in the simultaneous movement to enforce this programme.
In a statement on Monday, Oli Ahmed said, "It is my request for the leaders and activists of LDP to coordinate with other parties in their respective areas and to make the blockade programmes of 8 and 9 November a success."
The LDP president further said, "This government has to be removed. Restore the sovereignty and constitutional rights at the cost of your sufferings. It is our call for the common people not to operate vehicles and help our programme a success."
BNP and agitating parties enforced blockades for three days last week and for 48 hours, on Sunday and Monday, this week.