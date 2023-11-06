LDP announces blockade for Wednesday, Thursday

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has announced to enforce an all-out blockade of rail, road and waterways on Wednesday and Thursday.

Party president Col. (retd.) Oli Ahmed made the announcement on Monday.

He also called upon the parties including BNP and alliances involved in the simultaneous movement to enforce this programme.

In a statement on Monday, Oli Ahmed said, "It is my request for the leaders and activists of LDP to coordinate with other parties in their respective areas and to make the blockade programmes of 8 and 9 November a success."