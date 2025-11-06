NCP’s protest and reporter’s statement

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has issued a rejoinder regarding the news report titled “NCP wants 20 seats from BNP, also seeks share in the cabinet” published in Prothom Alo Online and the print edition on Wednesday.

In a statement sent by the party’s media cell secretary, Mushfiq Us Salehin, it is said that the news regarding NCP seeking seat-sharing and cabinet share from BNP is entirely baseless and intentionally misleading.

The NCP has not held any discussion or taken any decision with any political party regarding an alliance, seat-sharing, or power-sharing. No such proposal has ever been placed before the party’s policymaking forum.