NCP’s protest and reporter’s statement
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has issued a rejoinder regarding the news report titled “NCP wants 20 seats from BNP, also seeks share in the cabinet” published in Prothom Alo Online and the print edition on Wednesday.
In a statement sent by the party’s media cell secretary, Mushfiq Us Salehin, it is said that the news regarding NCP seeking seat-sharing and cabinet share from BNP is entirely baseless and intentionally misleading.
The NCP has not held any discussion or taken any decision with any political party regarding an alliance, seat-sharing, or power-sharing. No such proposal has ever been placed before the party’s policymaking forum.
The protest letter states that NCP believes the future politics of the country will rest on the politics of public rights, accountability, reform, and democratic restructuring. With that objective, the party has been carrying out organisational preparation and candidate assessment across the country. The so-called “sources” mentioned in the report are completely speculative and contrary to the fundamental principles of journalism. This has misled the public and damaged the party’s image. The NCP calls upon Prothom Alo to issue a public apology and correction without delay.
The protest letter further states that the NCP has not demanded seats or participation in the cabinet from any party. They are committed to building a responsible and independent political force rooted in the trust of the people and aligned with the spirit of Bangladesh.
Correspondent’s response
The report was published in Prothom Alo only after verification through conversations with responsible leaders of both BNP and NCP. It primarily referred to informal discussions or communications between BNP and NCP regarding possible understanding over seat sharing.
It was also mentioned that NCP is preparing to contest the election independently. The statement of a senior policymaking leader of the party was also included with importance in the report.
The report did not state that the NCP’s policymaking forum had ever adopted any proposal regarding forming an alliance, seat-sharing, or power-sharing with any political party.