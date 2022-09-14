Ailing, aged, expatriates made accused too

As many as 46 cases have been registered in the last 22 days in connection with attacks on the main opposition BNP's protest rallies and clashes in different parts of the country.

The total number of accused in these cases is 21,709.

Among them, the names of 2,777 people are mentioned while the rest are anonymous. Most of the accused are leaders and workers of BNP and its organisations.

The accused include the ailing, the elderly and those living abroad.

The information is gathered through analysing the data regarding the cases filed in 18 districts and the reports sent by the Prothom Alo correspondents of those districts.

Between 22 August and 13 September, BNP organised 48 rallies protesting against the price hike of essentials and deaths of three party leaders and activists. Their protest rallies came under attacks and clashes broke out at different parts of the country.

The houses, cars and businesses of BNP leaders and workers were attacked and vandalised at 25 places.

As BNP and the ruling Awami League's gatherings were announced at the same places, the administration issued Section 144 in 17 places.

Out of the 46 cases regarding these incidents, 29 of them are filed by police. The plaintiffs in the remaining 17 cases are the leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies.