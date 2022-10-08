Lawmakers and AL leaders face off in Chandpur 

Yusuf Gazi, vice president of Chandpur district Awami League and an ally of Education Minister and Chandpur-3 Lawmaker Dipu Moni, had received nomination from his party for the position of chairman in the zilla parishad election.

But the returning officer canceled his nomination on 18 September as he was convicted in a cheque fraud case.

A section of the ruling party has been supporting the outgoing chairman, Abu Osman Patwary, for the position. He belongs to the rival faction of Dipu Moni. Though he was the chief election coordinator for Dipu Moni in the 2008 and 2014 national polls, a rift developed between them in the following years.

According to party sources, Chandpur district Awami League leaders have strong disagreements with the party’s central joint general secretary Dipu Moni on various issues.

The scenario is nothing different in the remaining four constituencies in the district. There have been frequent incidents of clashes and lawsuits in the aftermath of the rivalry between the lawmakers and other central and local leaders.

The number of factions inside the ruling party reached up to four in several upazilas. They all are shifting blames to others for the situation.

Leaders and activists said a faction considers the others as their opponent. Despite being from the same party, they have been engaged in revengeful attacks and lawsuits, putting the root level activists in misery. Also, it is holding back the development projects of the government.