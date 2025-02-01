Custodial death of Jubo Dal leader
Why will this happen during Dr Yunus’ term, Rizvi asks
Referring to the custodial death of a Juba Dal leader in Cumilla, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said law enforcement agency caught a Jubo Dal man in Cumilla and returned him dead. Why will such event happened during the tenure of Dr Muhammad Yunus?
Rizvi made the remarks while addressing the central convening committee of Thikana Bangladesh in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday.
He said various global human rights organisations and western democracies, as well as people of this country admired Dr Yunus highly and see Dr Yunus as a learned person who brought the international honour for Bangladesh. But, if various wrongdoings and torture like that of the Sheikh Hasina tenure are repeated, people will stumble, he added.
The BNP leader strongly condemned the death of the Jubo Dal leader saying that had that boy been a criminal he would have been arrested and brought to book, but he was arrested, tortured indiscriminately, and then returned dead to his parents – why would it happen in this time?
When people of this country forced a dangerous bloodsucking monster government to leave, why would the extrajudicial killings be repeated again like in the Sheikh Hasina rule, Rizvi asked.
He said pro-democratic people of the country extended support to the government of Dr Yunus. All political parties backed them despite the fact that he was not elected, but the blood of movement on streets and the sacrifices of lives including five-year-old Ahad, Mugdha, brave boy like Abu Sayeed – everything will fail if the occurrences that happened during the Sheikh Hasina’s term are repeated.
Referring to the Indian media campaign against Bangladesh, Rizvi said, “It is condemnable that several India media outlets are running propaganda against us after the fall of a dangerous, repressive, looting and mafia government. We must walk down the right path and if the government fails to do so, they would take advantage of this.”