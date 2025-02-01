Why will this happen during Dr Yunus’ term, Rizvi asks

Referring to the custodial death of a Juba Dal leader in Cumilla, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said law enforcement agency caught a Jubo Dal man in Cumilla and returned him dead. Why will such event happened during the tenure of Dr Muhammad Yunus?

Rizvi made the remarks while addressing the central convening committee of Thikana Bangladesh in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Saturday.

He said various global human rights organisations and western democracies, as well as people of this country admired Dr Yunus highly and see Dr Yunus as a learned person who brought the international honour for Bangladesh. But, if various wrongdoings and torture like that of the Sheikh Hasina tenure are repeated, people will stumble, he added.