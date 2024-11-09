Asif warns against any AL rally

Adviser to the interim government Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said the law enforcers would take stern action if any organisation linked to mass-killing tries to hold any political programme.

He gave this warning in a post from his verified Facebook account today in the backdrop of calling first ever demonstration of Awami League (AL) in the city tomorrow after ouster of AL government on 5 August last following a massive mass upsurge.

The Awami League has called the demonstration at Shaheed Nur Hossain Square in the capital’s Zero Point at 3:00pm tomorrow in memory of Shaheed Nur Hossain Day and demanding democratic rights.