Asif warns against any AL rally

Asif Mahmud
Adviser to the interim government Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain today said the law enforcers would take stern action if any organisation linked to mass-killing tries to hold any political programme.

He gave this warning in a post from his verified Facebook account today in the backdrop of calling first ever demonstration of Awami League (AL) in the city tomorrow after ouster of AL government on 5 August last following a massive mass upsurge.

The Awami League has called the demonstration at Shaheed Nur Hossain Square in the capital’s Zero Point at 3:00pm tomorrow in memory of Shaheed Nur Hossain Day and demanding democratic rights.

