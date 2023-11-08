Relatives search at prisons for persons ‘missing’ since their arrests

A list of the persons, who have been imprisoned recently, has been hung on the wall of the waiting room on the eastern side of the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj. There was a little crowd there checking on the list looking for the names of their sons or brothers or husbands, who had been arrested in different political cases, their relatives claim.

They say some of them were arrested from the rally venues, some were arrested from homes. Finding no trace of the persons since their arrests, they came to the central jail to check the list of the detainees.

The law enforcement agencies are conducting drives across the country, including Dhaka and adjacent areas, centering the programmes of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) demanding the resignation of the government. A number of political activists are being arrested in these drives every day. It has increased the pressure of prisoners at the central jail. The jail authority is struggling to cope with pressure.