Prime minister is probably irritated with the US sanctions: Mirza Fakhrul

Another newsperson asked him about the reason of the government’s decision not to provide police protocol to the ambassadors of the US and UK in Bangladesh. In response Mirza Fakhrul said, “No one but she (prime minister) can tell the reason of her anger. Only she could answer this properly. But it is clear - she is very irritated and angry. And, I think, probably feeling a bit insecure.”

The newspersons also asked whether these things would become problematic for bilateral relations. Mirza Fakhrul said, “I don’t want to make any remark about this right now as I don’t know the details. I hope the relations will not deteriorate for the sake of the people of Bangladesh.”

The BNP secretary general also talked about the prime minister’s visit to Japan, the US and UK. He said he does not think anything special was achieved in this visit.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said some instruments were signed with Japan. The reason of the visit to the US was to address a seminar there on 50 years’ partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank and the visit to the UK was to attend the coronation of the new king.