No educational requirement for local elections, no legal obligation either: State Minister

Educational qualification is not a criterion for contesting local government elections and there is no legal requirement in this regard, said Mir Shahe Alam, State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

He made the remarks at the Secretariat on Sunday.

Earlier, Reto Renggli, Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh held a meeting with Local Government Minister Abdul Moyeen Khan at his office. The State Minister was also present at the meeting.

After the meeting, the State Minister informed the media that the election commission (EC) will decide whether MPO-listed teachers of private educational institutions can contest as candidates in local government elections.

Stating that the EC determines the qualifications and disqualifications of candidates, he further said, "The EC will decide on the matter by taking everything into consideration, including the law and the Ministry of Education's policies. They will announce whether MPO-listed teachers can participate in the elections."