Daughter files case after 47 years accusing Zia as mastermind for giving order

After 47 years, a murder case was filed with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital on Wednesday night in connection with the killing of Colonel Khandkar Nazmul Huda Bir Bikrom.

Nahid Izhar Khan, MP, daughter of late Col Khandkar Nazmul Huda, filed the case accusing Major (retd) Abdul Jalil of then 10 East Bengal Regiment and 20-25 unidentified people.

She also mentioned the name of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman as the mastermind for giving order to kill him in her First Information Report (FIR).

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station Utpal Kumar Barua told reporters that Colonel Nazmul Huda's daughter filed the case as a plaintiff. In the FIR, she alleged that on the orders of Ziaur Rahman, three army officers including Col Khandkar Nazmul Huda Bir Bikrom were killed. Retired Major Abdul Jalil along with 25 unnamed people has been named as accused in the case, the OC said.