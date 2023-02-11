BNP's movement is a dead river: Obaidul Quader

BNP' resentment has no end, said Obaidul Quader, adding, "There is no point in being jealous. Many people suffer from envy. BNP is envious to no end. They are resentful about the villages and cities. They are resentful about Padma Bridge, about metro rail, the hundreds of bridges, the Bangabandhu tunnel, there is no end to their resentment. Sheikh Hasina has changed Bangladesh, has transformed Bangladesh. That is also a cause of their envy."

Saying that the national election will be held in the coming December, Obaidul Quader went on to say, "Awami League is ready for the final game. It will be a face-to-face game. We will identify the vote thieves. We are on the ground and in the streets. We are aware of what BNP is doing behind the scenes. If they resort to arson and violence, we will break their hands."

The Awami League general secretary said, BNP will join the election in the end, after muddying the waters. It has no choice but to join. They came in the last election too. They will not be able to win. Our leader has ensured the right to vote. We will accept the verdict of the people."