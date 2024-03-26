‘Mega corruption in the name of mega development’: BNP leader Moyeen Khan
On Independence Day, member of the BNP Standing Committee, Abdul Moyeen Khan levied serious allegations against the current administration, claiming that extensive development projects have been marred by rampant corruption and large-scale money laundering activities.
According to Moyeen, hundreds of thousands taka have been illicitly transferred abroad, casting a shadow over the country's developmental achievements.
At the National Memorial in Savar, where the BNP leader paid his respects, he voiced a question, “Hundreds of thousands of people of the country have sacrificed their lives. Today, after 53 years of independence, a question has emerged in the minds of 18 crore people: Where is democracy?”
He criticised the ruling Awami League, arguing that despite their proclamations, they have effectively established a one-party rule. He detailed the government's alleged repressive measures, including filing one hundred thousand cases against opposition leaders and activists alongside imprisoning 50,000 opponents, as evidence of this autocratic shift.
The BNP leader further challenged the authenticity of Awami League's narrative of the independence struggle, questioning their departure from the battlefield on 25 March 1971, amidst the Pakistan military's crackdown. Contrarily, he highlighted BNP founder Ziaur Rahman’s role in defiantly declaring Bangladesh's independence and actively engaging in the Liberation War.