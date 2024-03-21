BNP’s Rizvi endorses ‘boycott Indian products’ movement

He further said people think India is responsible the for snatching of franchise, killing of democracy, enforced disappearances, murder and injustice in Bangladesh. The people are venting their anger by boycotting Indian products. ‘India out campaign’ has taken over every sphere, including the social media, of the country. This is not a political programme, rather a spontaneous movement of the people of Bangladesh.

Boycotting Indian products means boycotting Awami League as the party is a product of India, remarked the BNP leader.

In the written statement, Rizvi further said almost all the ministers are fawning on India at every chance. They have been talking and behaving as if Bangladesh has turned into a satellite state of India.

He further said the AL general secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Powerful countries could not meddle in Bangladesh’s elections as India was beside (us)." Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud said, "There were many conspiracies regarding the 2014 elections; India was beside us at that time. India was beside us at the time of elections in 2018. India was and is beside us this time too."