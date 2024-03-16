Major powers couldn’t interfere with election due to India's stance: Quader
Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said big states could not interfere with Bangladesh’s election as India stood firmly beside us.
He made this remark while speaking at the biennial council of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari National Temple this morning.
“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi have shattered the longstanding suspicion and distrust that had existed between Bangladesh and India. Due to our good relations with India, the crisis over enclaves could be resolved peacefully after 68 year through exchange of enclaves. Discussions have been held about water sharing of trans-boundary rivers including Teesta. This problem will also be resolved, we’ll have to wait,” Obaidul Quader said.
The AL leader also opined that the ‘India Out Campaign’ that is being run on social media is not appropriate.
“Why is there an effort to stoke anti-India sentiment? This is a propaganda shield for those who did not come to the polls. Whenever Awami League is in power, a section gets engaged in opposition to India. They are still doing that."
Quader termed Sheikh Hasina’s government as pro-minority one.
“A situation like 2001 would be created again if the other party comes to power again,” Quader warned.
Earlier, Indian high commissioner Pranay Kumar Verma inaugurated the biennial conference of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Committee.
Chaired by Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad president JL Bhowmik and conducted by the organisation's general secretary Chandranath Poddar, the conference was addressed among others by food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, health and family welfare minister Samanta Lal Sen, state minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Kujendra Lal Tripura and Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council’s general secretary Rana Dasgupta.