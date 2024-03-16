Major powers couldn’t interfere with election due to India's stance: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said big states could not interfere with Bangladesh’s election as India stood firmly beside us.

He made this remark while speaking at the biennial council of Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad at Dhakeshwari National Temple this morning.

“Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi have shattered the longstanding suspicion and distrust that had existed between Bangladesh and India. Due to our good relations with India, the crisis over enclaves could be resolved peacefully after 68 year through exchange of enclaves. Discussions have been held about water sharing of trans-boundary rivers including Teesta. This problem will also be resolved, we’ll have to wait,” Obaidul Quader said.

