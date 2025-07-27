Five arrested on extortion charges
If you dig deep, you’ll see their roots run much further: Umama Fatema
Umama Fatema made a post on social media Facebook about the incident of five people including a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement being arrested on charges of extortion at the residence of Awami League leader and former member of parliament (MP) Shammi Ahmed in Dhaka’s Gulshan area.
In her post, Umama Fatema wrote that seeing everyone pretending to be so shocked by this news of extortion is somewhat humorous. “I must say, this is the first time they’ve been caught red-handed by the police. If you dig deep, you’ll see their roots run much further,” she added.
She published the post on her verified Facebook page Saturday night, along with photos of the five arrested. Umama was one of the central coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement during last year’s July uprising and later became the spokesperson of the organisation. However, she left the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement last month.
Here is Umama Fatema’s full Facebook post regarding the arrest of five people including a leader of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on charges of extortion-
“Upon hearing the news of five people associated with the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement being arrested for extortion, my acquaintances seem to be acting so shocked, I feel like I’m the least surprised of all.
Till now, these young men have been seen escorting the leaders. Whether at the secretariat, in rallies and processions, or even in scuffles, they were always right there, acting as the coordinators’ confidantes. Internally, there were countless allegations against them related to the gang culture of Gulshan-Banani.
The man named Riyad in this photo behaved completely audacious right in front of me at the Rupayan Tower last December. When we, women, tried to stop him, he turned on us instead. After that incident, I inquired about him and found out that he already had allegations of threats, assault, and extortion against him.
I wasn’t surprised at all, because by then the involvement of this type of people in the Anti-Discrimination Movement could be felt on every level. They would come and go freely at the Rupayan Tower.
And if anyone tried to raise concerns about any of their corruption or misconduct, they’d be met with complete silence. I watched with my own eyes how these very people gained access at the end of the day. Now, looking back at this platform after all these months, I can find no words to say. Everyone corrupted the platform the way they could manage.
Now, everyone around are acting so shocked to see the news of the extortion today that I find the matter somewhat humorous.
Oh, how innocent these people are! They’ve realised just now, like newborns, how could these men extort money today? I’m so sorry friends, but I must say, this is the first time they’ve been caught red-handed by the police. If you dig properly, you’ll see their roots run much deeper.”