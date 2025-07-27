If you dig deep, you’ll see their roots run much further: Umama Fatema

Till now, these young men have been seen escorting the leaders. Whether at the secretariat, in rallies and processions, or even in scuffles, they were always right there, acting as the coordinators’ confidantes. Internally, there were countless allegations against them related to the gang culture of Gulshan-Banani.

The man named Riyad in this photo behaved completely audacious right in front of me at the Rupayan Tower last December. When we, women, tried to stop him, he turned on us instead. After that incident, I inquired about him and found out that he already had allegations of threats, assault, and extortion against him.

I wasn’t surprised at all, because by then the involvement of this type of people in the Anti-Discrimination Movement could be felt on every level. They would come and go freely at the Rupayan Tower.