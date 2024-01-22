Why the gas crisis if there has been real development: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi questioned the government, asking why the country is facing gas and electricity crises if there has been real development.
Rizvi raised these concerns during an online press conference on Monday. In this context, he also questioned why, despite claiming development, the country has become dependent on imports.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the ruling Awami League has deprived the people of their right to vote. He further criticised the government for the arrest of thousands of BNP leaders and workers, detaining them for three to four months only to materialise what he called a farcical election.
Some of the leaders and activists have died in prison due to physical torture, and others have been left crippled. The torture of leaders and workers in prison custody and during remand has reached unprecedented levels.
Ruhul Kabir Rizvi stated that many BNP leaders and workers have obtained bail from the court, but they are not being released. Instead, they are being swiftly arrested in new cases as soon as they come out of jail with bail papers. Rizvi accused the police and administration of playing with the lives of leaders and activists from 'pro-democracy parties,' including the BNP.
Rizvi also stated that the current 'illegitimate government' has used state machinery to attack BNP leaders and workers to sustain itself. Despite obtaining bail, BNP leaders and activists are not being released unless they pay money to the intelligence agency members stationed at the jail gate. As a result, many of them are languishing in prison.
Rizvi demanded the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. He also urged Khaleda Zia to seek better medical treatment abroad.
During the press conference, Rizvi presented a list of imprisoned BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. He called for their unconditional release by withdrawing the 'false and fabricated' cases against leaders and workers at all levels of the party.
Rizvi stated that several political parties, including the BNP, are actively working on the streets with the aim of ensuring the empowerment of the people.
He also mentioned reading in the newspaper two days ago that the foreign minister of the 'dummy government,' Hasan Mahmud, had a meeting with the foreign minister of India in Uganda. India's foreign minister reportedly stated that the relationship between India and Bangladesh has deepened.
Rizvi commented that the words of the Indian Foreign Minister are partly true. While the relationship may have deepened, it is not with the people of Bangladesh but with the Awami League.
Rizvi asserted that the people of Bangladesh have lost their democracy, freedom of speech, and the right to vote due to India's unwarranted interference.