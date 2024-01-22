Why the gas crisis if there has been real development: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi questioned the government, asking why the country is facing gas and electricity crises if there has been real development.

Rizvi raised these concerns during an online press conference on Monday. In this context, he also questioned why, despite claiming development, the country has become dependent on imports.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that the ruling Awami League has deprived the people of their right to vote. He further criticised the government for the arrest of thousands of BNP leaders and workers, detaining them for three to four months only to materialise what he called a farcical election.