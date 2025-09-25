BNP starts choosing candidates for parliamentary elections

With the upcoming national parliamentary election looming, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is seeking to finalise its seat-sharing arrangements with allied parties without delay.

To this end, the party has asked its allies in the simultaneous movement against the “fascist Awami League government” to submit lists of their prospective nominees.

According to party sources, the matter was discussed at the BNP standing committee meeting held on Tuesday night.

Senior leaders at the policy-making level want to finalise allied parties’ nominations quickly so as to dispel uncertainty and confusion within the coalition, thereby enabling parties to commence activities in their respective constituencies.