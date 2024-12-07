3 BNP organisations to hold road march towards Indian high commission Sunday

Three BNP associate bodies—Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal—will stage a road march towards the Indian high commission in Dhaka on Sunday to protest the attack on the Bangladesh mission in Agartala and the desecration of the country’s national flag.

The programme is also intended to register protests against what the party describes as an Indian plot to incite communal riots in Bangladesh, said a party press release on Saturday.

The leaders and activists of the three organisations are scheduled to begin the march from BNP’s Naya Paltan central office at 10:00am.

They will submit a memorandum to the Indian high commission.