Sayeed Khokon, wife own wealth worth Tk 2.38b

Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-6 constituency Sayeed Khokon and his wife jointly own moveable and immovable assets worth about Tk 2.38 billion.

Sayeed Khokon, who was the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation in 2015-20, saw a rise of more than 27 per cent in his income and wealth in the past eight years, according to analysis of the affidavits that he submitted to the election commission (EC) before the 2015 Dhaka city corporation election and the 12th parliamentary election.