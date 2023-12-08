Sayeed Khokon, wife own wealth worth Tk 2.38b

Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-6 constituency Sayeed Khokon and his wife jointly own moveable and immovable assets worth about Tk 2.38 billion.
Sayeed Khokon, who was the mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation in 2015-20, saw a rise of more than 27 per cent in his income and wealth in the past eight years, according to analysis of the affidavits that he submitted to the election commission (EC) before the 2015 Dhaka city corporation election and the 12th parliamentary election.
Affidavits submitted for the 12th parliamentary election show Sayeed Khokon and his wife own movable assets worth about Tk 779.2 million and Tk 850.3 million respectively, totaling to about Tk 1.63 billion.
The couple's movable assets rose by Tk 1.39 billion now, as they owned movable assets of Tk 238.1 million eight years ago.
Sayeed Khokon said the affidavits that currently, he owns immovable assets worth Tk 747 million and his wife Tk 1.15 million. Sayeed Khokon had immovable assets of Tk 269.1 million eight years ago, which increased by about 480 million during this period.
Before he was the mayor of Dhaka south city, the annual income of Sayeed Khokon was 4.17 million, and the figure, according to the affidavits, increased by more than 27 per cent to Tk 115.3 million now. He earns Tk 64 million from house rent and Tk 48.9 per cent from bonds.
Eight years ago, Sayeed Khokon owned debt of Tk 192.7 million, which dropped to Tk 98.5 million now.
Voting to the 12th parliamentary election will be held on 7 January next year, according to the polls schedule announced on 17 November.
The last day of submitting nomination was 30 November while the nominations were scrutinised on 1-4 December and candidates will have until 17 December to withdraw their candidature.
The election commission will distribute symbols on 18 December.