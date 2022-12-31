Abdus Sattar now leaves post as advisor to BNP chairperson

After resigning from the national parliament, Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan has now relinquished his post as advisor to the BNP chairperson. He submitted his resignation on Thursday night at the office of the BNP chairperson. His son Mainul Hasan Bhuiyan confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan was elected as member of parliament as a BNP candidate in the 11th national election. He resigned from parliament on 11 December. The by-election to this seat will be held on 1 February.

Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan has been involved in BNP politics since the founding of the party. He was elected member of parliament five times. He once served as a technocrat state minister.