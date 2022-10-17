Obstruction, searches along the way

There were no such programmes as hartal or transport strike. Yet, Mymensingh city remained 'almost isolated' from the rest of the country on Saturday.

No buses from the surrounding districts travelled towards Mymensingh. Even, vehicles like auto-rickshaws were unable to enter this divisional town.

A situation like this was created so that leaders and activists from other districts cannot participate in the BNP rally in Mymensingh city.

BNP leaders and workers had to face various problems in joining the mass rally for the obstructions, police searches or show down of AL leaders-activists. This ‘scheme’ employed to prevent BNP caused sufferings to common people as well.

Transport leaders however claim that drivers were reluctant to bring the buses on the streets fearing vandalism.

Along with the leaders and activists of BNP, general people had to face harassment and obstruction along the way while travelling by alternative means (CNG-powered auto-rickshaws, microbuses, cars, trucks), being unable to find a bus.