Govt must go ceding power to neutral one: Fakhrul

“The BNP leaders-activists were prevented from joining this mass rally in Mymensingh in various ways. I want to thank those who have taken part in this rally defying attacks by cocktails and sticks and a motorcycle showdown. While crossing Gazipur from Dhaka en route this meeting, I saw there is no vehicles. What was that! Was it hartal or curfew?”
He said many ruling party men took position with sticks in different intersection to prevent people from joining the rally.
Mirza Abbas said, “We won’t take part in any election held under this illegal government. The government would be forced to comply with our demand of a caretaker government after the mass rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh.”
The BNP called the divisional rally on Saturday, to press home their demand for a poll-time government and in protest against the rise in fuel oil and commodity prices and killing of its leaders-activists in different districts of the country.
The next mass rally would be held in Khulna on 22 October.