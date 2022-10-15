Politics

BNP's mass rally in Mymensingh

Govt must go ceding power to neutral one: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this government must go handing over power to a neutral government which will form a new election commission to conduct the next general election.

The BNP leader said this while speaking at the party’s mass rally held in Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon. A huge number of BNP leaders-activists from different districts and upazilas join the divisional rally. Although the rally started at 2:00pm, many BNP leaders-activists thronged the rally’s venue Mymensingh Politechnic Institute ground from Friday night.

BNP’s Mymensingh city unit convener AKM Shafiqul Islam presided over the rally while standing committee members Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Iqbal Hasan Mahmud, among others, addressed the gathering.

“The BNP leaders-activists were prevented from joining this mass rally in Mymensingh in various ways. I want to thank those who have taken part in this rally defying attacks by cocktails and sticks and a motorcycle showdown. While crossing Gazipur from Dhaka en route this meeting, I saw there is no vehicles. What was that! Was it hartal or curfew?”

He said many ruling party men took position with sticks in different intersection to prevent people from joining the rally.

Mirza Abbas said, “We won’t take part in any election held under this illegal government. The government would be forced to comply with our demand of a caretaker government after the mass rallies in Chattogram and Mymensingh.”

The BNP called the divisional rally on Saturday, to press home their demand for a poll-time government and in protest against the rise in fuel oil and commodity prices and killing of its leaders-activists in different districts of the country.

The next mass rally would be held in Khulna on 22 October.

