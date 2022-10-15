Govt must go ceding power to neutral one: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said this government must go handing over power to a neutral government which will form a new election commission to conduct the next general election.

The BNP leader said this while speaking at the party’s mass rally held in Mymensingh on Saturday afternoon. A huge number of BNP leaders-activists from different districts and upazilas join the divisional rally. Although the rally started at 2:00pm, many BNP leaders-activists thronged the rally’s venue Mymensingh Politechnic Institute ground from Friday night.