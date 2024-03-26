No freedom without civic and political rights: AB Party

Amar Bangladesh Party, AB Party, organised a discussion meeting followed by an Iftar event celebrating Independence Day at Bijoy 71 square, close to AB Party central office in the capital on Tuesday.

Ishtiak Aziz Ulfat, veteran freedom fighter and president of Nationalist Muktijoddha Dal - a BNP affiliated platform for freedom fighters addressed the event as the chief guest, says a press release.

AFM Solaiman Chowdhury, AB Party convenor and a retired bureaucrat, presided over the session while Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary of the party, Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary of the party, also spoke, amongst others, as guests.

A number of other prominent freedom fighters also attended. Earlier in the day, party delegation paid a floral tribute at the the National Martyrs' Monument in Savar.