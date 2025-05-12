Why this drama at Shahbagh suddenly, Mirza Abbas asks
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas on Monday asked how the “government-backed” political party, National Citizen Party (NCP), could organise rallies and processions at Shahbagh intersection, where it had been forbidden earlier.
“Why is this drama being staged at Shahbagh suddenly? How are the members of the government-backed party NCP, with the patronisation of the government, organising rallies and processions at Shahbagh, where rallies and processions had been banned earlier?” he asked.
The senior BNP leader was addressing a discussion commemorating the 10th death anniversary of former Dhaka-7 MP and former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu at Abdus Salam Auditorium of the National Press Club this morning.
Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu Smriti Sangsad organised the discussion.
While addressing the discussion, Mirza Abbas spoke about the rallies and processions at Shahbagh on demand of banning the Bangladesh Awami League.
“What did they demand through rallies and processions? The ban on Awami League. But who is saying no to banning the Awami League? It was blatantly said, BNP is trying to rehabilitate the Awami League. Tell me, what’s the liability of the BNP for this? The BNP leaders and activists could not sleep at their homes for 17 years. Seventeen years have been snatched from our lives. I along with other senior leaders of the BNP clearly spoke about banning the Awami League several times,” Mirza Abbas stated.
Claiming that the BNP is on the streets to protect the country from foreign enemies, the BNP standing committee member said if there were other parties there, they would also have spoken up.
Mirza Abbas also touched the issue of former president Abdul Hamid leaving the country. “Mr. Hamid has left through the VIP exit. What a beautiful scene! It is being said that he passed the VIP exit wearing a lungi, vest and a mask. How could he enter the VIP area? We must know this. I suspect many other things are also happening.”
There is no scope to allow setting up a humanitarian corridor through Bangladesh, he remarked. “Only an elected government will decide what they will do.”
Mirza Abbas further said, “I think, we’re no longer under local rule. We are under colonial exploitation. Why can’t we travel to Saint Martin’s island whenever we wish to? Why can’t we go to visit Sajek? Why can’t we go to visit Baghaichhari? I want to ask the government, are we living in any country under foreign rule? I want a clear answer from the government. Why is the NCP not talking about these issues?”
The senior BNP leader also alleged that the benefactors of Awami League are grabbing all the benefits at the secretariat.
Various leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies spoke at the event that was chaired by Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu Smriti Sangsad convener Sayeed Hasan.