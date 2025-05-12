Why this drama at Shahbagh suddenly, Mirza Abbas asks

The senior BNP leader was addressing a discussion commemorating the 10th death anniversary of former Dhaka-7 MP and former president of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu at Abdus Salam Auditorium of the National Press Club this morning.

Nasir Uddin Ahmed Pintu Smriti Sangsad organised the discussion.

While addressing the discussion, Mirza Abbas spoke about the rallies and processions at Shahbagh on demand of banning the Bangladesh Awami League.

“What did they demand through rallies and processions? The ban on Awami League. But who is saying no to banning the Awami League? It was blatantly said, BNP is trying to rehabilitate the Awami League. Tell me, what’s the liability of the BNP for this? The BNP leaders and activists could not sleep at their homes for 17 years. Seventeen years have been snatched from our lives. I along with other senior leaders of the BNP clearly spoke about banning the Awami League several times,” Mirza Abbas stated.