Govt working to ensure human rights for all: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and ruling Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said her government has been working to ensure human rights for every person.

“It’s our target to ensure human rights for every person and we’re marching the country ahead with keeping that in mind,” she said.

The prime minister was addressing an introductory speech while presiding over the AL national committee meeting held at the Prime Minister’s official residence, Ganabhaban, in the capital in the evening.