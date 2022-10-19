Suspension of Gaibandha-5 by-polls was right, ex-commissioners tell EC

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Wednesday that former chief election commissioners, election commissioners and secretaries endorsed the election commission’s decision over the suspension of the Gaibandha-5 parliamentary seat by-polls.

He made the remarks at the EC headquarters in Dhaka after a meeting with the former officials to discuss the election process.

“The decision to cancel the election at Gaibandha-5 was correct,” he said of the outcome of a closed-door discussion with them. “We invited them to discuss if the decision regarding the Gaibnadha-5 by-polls was fine in line with law. Everybody said it was correct,” he said.

The CEC said that the former election commissioners and secretaries advised the EC to maintain “continuity” of its work and action.