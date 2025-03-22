Awami League won't be allowed any ground: Mahfuj Alam

Information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam on Friday said Awami League was not a domestic force rather it was a ‘transplanted force’ from abroad.

“Awami League is not a domestic force…rather it is essentially a transplanted force from abroad. Its (Awami League’s) strings are held in Delhi, and the kite flies in Bangladesh. This kite will no longer be allowed to fly in Bangladesh,” he said.

The adviser came up with the remark while addressing an iftar event organised by the ‘Nofel Society’ in memory of the martyrs of the July uprising in the capital yesterday.

Mahfuj Alam said, “Whenever Awami League will get an opportunity or chance, it will certainly go against the aspirations of the country’s common people.”