Awami League won't be allowed any ground: Mahfuj Alam
Information and broadcasting adviser Mahfuj Alam on Friday said Awami League was not a domestic force rather it was a ‘transplanted force’ from abroad.
“Awami League is not a domestic force…rather it is essentially a transplanted force from abroad. Its (Awami League’s) strings are held in Delhi, and the kite flies in Bangladesh. This kite will no longer be allowed to fly in Bangladesh,” he said.
The adviser came up with the remark while addressing an iftar event organised by the ‘Nofel Society’ in memory of the martyrs of the July uprising in the capital yesterday.
Mahfuj Alam said, “Whenever Awami League will get an opportunity or chance, it will certainly go against the aspirations of the country’s common people.”
“We won against Awami fascism. We must remember that the victory, we earned, has been achieved through a political and united fight. If we don’t sustain the unity and continue the fight politically, Awami League will come back again,” he added.
Referring to the upcoming parliamentary polls, the information adviser said, “The general election will be held in December as scheduled. I urge all to prepare for the polls. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus said that the election will be held on time,” he added.
Mahfuj Alam further said, “It is scheduled for the end of this year, in December. A timeline has already been set, and the election will take place within that timeframe. Everyone should start preparing for it.”
He hoped that the election would be held in the right time if the political parties act responsibly, stop sabotage and the state organs properly cooperate.