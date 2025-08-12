Politics

NCP delegation meets US Chargé d’affaires

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) called on US Chargé d'affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at her residence in Dhaka on 11 August 2025.Courtesy of NCP

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) called on US Chargé d'affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson at her residence in the capital Monday.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, Senior Joint Member Secretary Tasnim Jara, and Joint Member Secretary Alauddin Mohammad represented the NCP delegation, stated a press release issued by the NCP.

US Chargé d'affaires Tracey Ann Jacobson, Political and Economic Counselor Eric Geelan, Political Officer James Stewart, and Political Specialist Firoze Ahmed were present from the US side.

The meeting discussed various issues including Bangladesh's current political situation, the outline of reforms, the law and order situation, the July Declaration and the upcoming national election.

