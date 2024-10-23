US Charge d’Affaires calls on chief adviser
Charge d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Dhaka Helen LaFave called on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday at the State Guest House Jamuna.
They discussed issues of mutual interest and followed up on the key points discussed during the recent meetings between the Chief Adviser and US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
Helen LaFave told the chief adviser that a high-level delegation of the United States would visit Bangladesh in the coming weeks and discussed issues related to the visit.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus spoke about the reform initiatives the Interim Government has undertaken so far.
He also told her that six major reform commissions had already started their work and they would hold consultations with the stakeholders in the country.