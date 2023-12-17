Demonstration in front of JaPa office, police deployed

Party leaders and members have been staging protests in front of the Jatiya Party office in Banani, Dhaka, since Sunday morning, which is the last day for withdrawing nomination papers in the 12th National Parliament elections.

A group of agitated leaders and activists marched, calling for the election to be boycotted. They chanted slogans such as 'No collaboration, take to the streets' and 'No participation in elections, we want a boycott.'