Demonstration in front of JaPa office, police deployed

Party leaders and members have been staging protests in front of the Jatiya Party office in Banani, Dhaka, since Sunday morning, which is the last day for withdrawing nomination papers in the 12th National Parliament elections.
A group of agitated leaders and activists marched, calling for the election to be boycotted. They chanted slogans such as 'No collaboration, take to the streets' and 'No participation in elections, we want a boycott.'
Meanwhile, police have positioned themselves inside and outside the Banani office.
Eyewitnesses reported that Jatiya Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader arrived at the office around 11:30 am.
Prior to and after his arrival, party Secretary General Mujibul Haque, former Secretary General ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, Co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Salma Islam, and Rangpur City Corporation Mayor Mostafizar Rahman also entered the office.
Upon the leaders' arrival at the office, the present members and workers started chanting slogans against joining the forthcoming national election.
Several witnesses reported that when GM Quader entered the office, media personnel attempted to interview him.
JaPa Secretary General Mujibul Haque requested him to stand and speak for a while. In response, GM Quader said, "I will not accept a 'charity' seat." After making this statement, he went into his room.
Sources mentioned that after the Jatiya Party leaders entered the office, law enforcement officers from various levels, including the Banani police station in-charge, arrived the spot. They took position at different rooms of the office, including the chairman's and secretary general's rooms, while some stayed outside.
Around 1:00 pm, a significant number of police officers were stationed in front and on both sides of the chairman's office.
Plainclothes law enforcement officers were also seen there. Despite this, the leaders and activists continued their protests.