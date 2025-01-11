Stay alert so that no wrong step harms opportunity for new Bangladesh: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged all to remain vigilant so that any wrong step does not ruin the chance of establishing a new Bangladesh through the July mass-uprising.
“Holding elections quickly will strengthen us and the problems that have emerged will dissipate,” Mirza Fakhrul said while speaking as chief guest at the first council of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Suhrawardy Uddyan today.
Fakhrul congratulated AB Party’s newly elected president Mujibur Rahman Manju and secretary general Asaduzzaman Fuad on behalf of BNP, party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Mirza Fakhrul hoped AB Party’s young leaders will play an important role in the politics in coming days.
Referring to Awami League’s fall, Mirza Fakhrul said the country has been freed from a notorious tyrant and the people are dreaming to rebuild Bangladesh.
“Let’s not ruin that environment and dream. We want to go back to a democratic system and eliminate all discrimination,” he added.
Mirza Fakhrul said although there is no division here, some people are trying to create a rift in various ways.
“We reiterate that we want reform. But some people try to say that we want elections before the reforms. This is not really that case.”
He reiterated that the BNP wants a national unity government after the election.
“We want to solve the political problems through unity,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
He said the country’s economic condition is not so good and the political situation is also fragile.
“We want to solve these problems by taking all with us. If we all can defeat that fascist, why won’t we be able to establish a new state?”
Mirza Fakhrul also added that BNP is continuing its support to the interim government.