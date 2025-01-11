Stay alert so that no wrong step harms opportunity for new Bangladesh: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir urged all to remain vigilant so that any wrong step does not ruin the chance of establishing a new Bangladesh through the July mass-uprising.

“Holding elections quickly will strengthen us and the problems that have emerged will dissipate,” Mirza Fakhrul said while speaking as chief guest at the first council of Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) at Suhrawardy Uddyan today.

Fakhrul congratulated AB Party’s newly elected president Mujibur Rahman Manju and secretary general Asaduzzaman Fuad on behalf of BNP, party chairperson Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman. Mirza Fakhrul hoped AB Party’s young leaders will play an important role in the politics in coming days.