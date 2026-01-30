UK Awami League leaders meet Sheikh Hasina in Delhi
A group of leaders from the UK chapter of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) has met former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi, following her flight to India after being ousted from power in a mass uprising.
Five senior leaders of the UK Awami League travelled from London and met Sheikh Hasina in Delhi on 21 January. They returned to London on 26 January after a week-long visit to India.
Those who met Sheikh Hasina were Jalal Uddin, president of the UK Awami League; Syed Sajidur Rahman Faruq, its general secretary; Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, joint general secretary and former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation; Ahad Chowdhury, organisational secretary; and Jamal Khan, joint general secretary of the UK Jubo League.
Several members of the delegation, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, confirmed the meeting. However, the information could not be independently verified through a second source.
One of the Awami League leaders who attended the meeting said it was held under strict security arrangements. Delegates were not permitted to carry mobile phones or personal belongings. Following Sheikh Hasina’s approval and security clearance, the UK Awami League leaders were escorted by security vehicles to the residence where she is staying.
“We remained there for nearly five hours during our meeting with Sheikh Hasina. She devoted the entire time to us,” the leader said. “She appeared confident and resolute. There were no visible signs of physical illness, although she seemed to have lost a little weight.”
The leader added that the Indian government has accommodated Sheikh Hasina with great respect in a large, well-secured residence in Delhi, surrounded by an extensive security perimeter. Numerous staff members are assigned to assist her, and the security arrangements extend across multiple layers.
He also said that Sheikh Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, regularly travels from London to Delhi and stays with her for periods of time.
Since leaving Bangladesh on 5 August 2024 and taking refuge in Delhi, Sheikh Hasina has issued statements on various matters and communicated with party leaders and activists through online platforms.
On 23 January, for the first time, a recorded audio message from her was played at an Awami League press conference in New Delhi. However, she has not appeared in public, nor has she been seen in any video conference or online call.
Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has indicated that Sheikh Hasina may not return to a leadership role even if the Awami League is able to re-enter Bangladesh’s political arena.
In a recent interview with Qatar-based news media Al Jazeera, Sajeeb Wazed said his mother has already planned to withdraw from politics, wishes to return home and intends to retire.
Before being removed from office in the mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina served as president of the Awami League and ruled Bangladesh for more than 15 consecutive years from 2009.
During this period, the country witnessed enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings and severe repression of dissent. In July and August 2024, security forces used excessive force to suppress anti-government protests.
According to a report by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, approximately 1,400 people were killed during the violence.
Sheikh Hasina has been sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal on charges of crimes against humanity related to the suppression of the uprising. She also faces multiple ongoing cases involving allegations of murder, enforced disappearance and corruption.
The interim government has repeatedly requested India to hand over Sheikh Hasina to face trial. The Indian government, however, is yet to issue a clear response to these requests.