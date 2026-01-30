UK Awami League leaders meet Sheikh Hasina in Delhi

He also said that Sheikh Hasina’s younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, regularly travels from London to Delhi and stays with her for periods of time.

Since leaving Bangladesh on 5 August 2024 and taking refuge in Delhi, Sheikh Hasina has issued statements on various matters and communicated with party leaders and activists through online platforms.

On 23 January, for the first time, a recorded audio message from her was played at an Awami League press conference in New Delhi. However, she has not appeared in public, nor has she been seen in any video conference or online call.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, has indicated that Sheikh Hasina may not return to a leadership role even if the Awami League is able to re-enter Bangladesh’s political arena.

In a recent interview with Qatar-based news media Al Jazeera, Sajeeb Wazed said his mother has already planned to withdraw from politics, wishes to return home and intends to retire.

Before being removed from office in the mass uprising, Sheikh Hasina served as president of the Awami League and ruled Bangladesh for more than 15 consecutive years from 2009.