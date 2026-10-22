Seven Qawmi-based parties mull alliance under Hefazat’s guidance

Seven Islamic political parties belonging to the Qawmi madrasa tradition have discussed whether they can contest local government elections together as an alliance. However, no decision has been made yet. The issue will be discussed further at the next meeting on 5 December, with informal discussions to continue in the meantime.

The discussion took place at a meeting of the liaison committee of the seven parties at Al-Jamiatul Islamia Makhzanul Ulum (Dhaka) madrasa in Khilgaon, the capital, on Thursday.

The alliance-building process involves Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Islami Oikya Jote and Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party.

The meeting was chaired by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman. It began at 10:30am and continued until 1pm, with members of the seven parties’ liaison committees in attendance. Hefazat organising secretary Mufti Bashir Ullah, its Narayanganj district president Maulana Abdul Awal and Mufti Ayub Babunagari, son of the organisation’s ameer, also attended.

According to sources at the meeting, discussions covered the structure of the seven-party alliance, joint activities under a common banner, relations with other political alliances and future plans. The next meeting, scheduled for 5 December, will further discuss the alliance’s principles and working procedures.