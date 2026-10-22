Seven Qawmi-based parties mull alliance under Hefazat’s guidance
Seven Islamic political parties belonging to the Qawmi madrasa tradition have discussed whether they can contest local government elections together as an alliance. However, no decision has been made yet. The issue will be discussed further at the next meeting on 5 December, with informal discussions to continue in the meantime.
The discussion took place at a meeting of the liaison committee of the seven parties at Al-Jamiatul Islamia Makhzanul Ulum (Dhaka) madrasa in Khilgaon, the capital, on Thursday.
The alliance-building process involves Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh, Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, Islami Oikya Jote and Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party.
The meeting was chaired by Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman. It began at 10:30am and continued until 1pm, with members of the seven parties’ liaison committees in attendance. Hefazat organising secretary Mufti Bashir Ullah, its Narayanganj district president Maulana Abdul Awal and Mufti Ayub Babunagari, son of the organisation’s ameer, also attended.
According to sources at the meeting, discussions covered the structure of the seven-party alliance, joint activities under a common banner, relations with other political alliances and future plans. The next meeting, scheduled for 5 December, will further discuss the alliance’s principles and working procedures.
Leaders who attended the meeting said Jamaat-e-Islami wants to contest local government elections independently. Against this backdrop, discussions have begun on how the parties in the 11-party electoral alliance led by Jamaat will participate in local elections. As the seven-party unity initiative among Qawmi-based parties progresses, the meeting also discussed whether parties currently in that alliance could contest elections under the new banner.
Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party Secretary General Musa Bin Izhar told Prothom Alo that the meeting discussed whether the seven parties could contest local government elections together. He said they viewed the discussion positively and that his party would participate if the seven parties contested the local elections as an alliance.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh Secretary General Gazi Ataur Rahman also said preliminary discussions had taken place on whether the seven parties could contest local government elections together.
He told Prothom Alo that the issue would be discussed further at the 5 December meeting, with informal discussions possible in the meantime.
Seven parties to operate under ‘Like-minded Islamic Parties’ banner
Leaders who attended the meeting said the seven Islamic parties would work together under the banner of Samomona Islami Dol (Like-minded Islamic Parties), while retaining their separate identities.
Hefazat organising secretary Mufti Bashir Ullah told Prothom Alo that the parties had decided to remain united under the banner. They had also discussed the basis for the alliance, but its working procedures had not yet been finalised. Another meeting had therefore been scheduled for 5 December, he said.
Two parties object to alliance conditions
Leaders who attended the meeting said that although a policy-level decision had been taken to conduct joint activities under the common banner of like-minded Islamic Parties, no consensus had been reached on whether parties belonging to other political alliances would have to leave those alliances.
According to sources at the meeting, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis and Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party objected to imposing such a condition on parties that belong to other political alliances. They argued that the matter required further discussion.
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Joint Secretary General Ataullah Amin told Prothom Alo that the meeting had discussed a proposal barring any party in the seven-party alliance from belonging to another alliance. Hefazat-e-Islam had asked parties that were members of other alliances to leave them, he said. No final decision had been reached on the matter.
Musa Bin Izhar, secretary general of Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party, also said Hefazat leaders had asked Qawmi-based parties to withdraw from the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat-e-Islami.
He told Prothom Alo that his party would remain under the like-minded Islamic Parties banner. However, it would also continue participating in the 11-party alliance’s movement to implement the July Charter and the outcome of the referendum.
Hefazat organising secretary Mufti Bashir Ullah told Prothom Alo that a decision had been taken that the seven parties could not belong to any other alliance. However, some parties had said they would discuss the matter within their respective party forums before communicating their positions, he said.
According to sources at the meeting, the parties’ relations with Jamaat-e-Islami and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) were also discussed. During the discussion, the secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh said his party would leave the BNP-led alliance if the seven-party alliance was formed.
Leaders who attended the meeting also said Hefazat Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman emphasised the importance of reaching consensus through discussions within the parties’ liaison committees before making political decisions. He also said further discussions could be held on whether the conditions regarding membership in other political alliances could be relaxed.
Other issues discussed
According to sources at the meeting, a leader of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis raised the issue of negative remarks about his party’s ameer, Maulana Mamunul Haque, as well as social media campaigns and the publication of a book concerning him. Hefazat Secretary General Sajidur Rahman condemned such incidents and activities, the sources said.
The meeting also discussed objectionable social media posts by Hefazat leader Harun Azizi about leaders of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis. Mufti Ayub Babunagari, son of the Hefazat ameer, was assigned to investigate the matter.
Participants also discussed and criticised various issues relating to the implementation of the July National Charter and remarks made by several political leaders during the recent Durga Puja celebrations.