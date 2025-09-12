DUCSU polls: NCP has mixed reaction over Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad’s debacle

Speaking to Prothom Alo yesterday on condition of anonymity, a senior policymaker of the NCP said that before the DUCSU election, one of the key candidates of the Boishamyabirodi Shikkarti Sangsad had informed a top party leader that a certain influential group was undertaking various activities to sway the election. He had even shared details of specific incidents. Yet that leader made no effort whatsoever to prevent the group from exerting its influence on the polls.

Many within the party believe that the Boishamyabirodi Shikkarti Sangsad’s debacle in DUCSU has cast serious doubts on the NCP’s image in national politics. Party sources say that, in the wake of the results, one enraged leader has already submitted his resignation.

NCP’s secretary general Akhtar Hossain told Prothom Alo that there has been extensive discussion within the party about the DUCSU election results. “But no one has decided to resign over this; that is not the case,” he said.

He added that Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad is a newly formed student organisation and has not been able to establish a strong organisational base in such a short time. The effect of this was visible in the DUCSU election. However, this election is not their final goal. If their ideological and organisational foundations are strengthened, they are expected to perform well in the future. He does not believe that the DUCSU results will damage NCP’s political standing.