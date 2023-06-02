JaPa: Raushon Ershad-GM Quader rift comes to fore again

The rift in Jatiya Party (JaPa) has come to fore again over keeping or removing Mashiur Rahman as opposition chief whip in the parliament. JaPa chairman GM Quader has sent a letter to the speaker on appointing Fakhrul Imam in place of Mashiur.

Meanwhile, the party’s chief patron Raushon Ershad has sent another letter to the speaker urging Mashiur to be kept in the post. The issue has disclosed the rift among the top leadership of JaPa, which is the main opposition party in the parliament.

Earlier a letter was sent asking co-chairman Kazi Feroz Rashid to be made opposition chief whip replacing Mashiur. But the call was not heard.

Sources from JaPa said GM Quader sent the letter to speaker Shireen Sharmin Choudhury on 26 May informing the party’s decision to make Fakhrul Imam their chief whip in parliament. A delegation of JaPa went to the speaker yesterday (Thursday) to appraise her of the letter again. Before that, Raushon on Wednesday wrote a counter letter to the speaker urging her to keep Mashiur Rahman in the post for the rest of the tenure of this parliament.