BNP men throng Naya Paltan for procession

A large number of leaders and activists have thronged the capital’s Naya Paltan area as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to hold a precession, marking the “national revolution and solidarity day”.

BNP loyalists were gathering in front of the BNP headquarters in groups in the afternoon. Following a brief rally, the party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will inaugurate the procession.