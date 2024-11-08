BNP men throng Naya Paltan for procession
A large number of leaders and activists have thronged the capital’s Naya Paltan area as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to hold a precession, marking the “national revolution and solidarity day”.
BNP loyalists were gathering in front of the BNP headquarters in groups in the afternoon. Following a brief rally, the party’s secretary general, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, will inaugurate the procession.
The rally already began there on a makeshift stage around 2:00 pm. While visiting the spot, the BNP men were seen in a festive mood, with colourful dresses and national and party flags.
The crowd extended to Malibagh, Motijheel, and Shahbagh areas, creating noticeable traffic congestions.
This is the first procession of the party since the ouster of Bangladesh Awami League government on 5 August.
During the previous regime, the party had to hold its political programmes on a limited scale, under various conditions. Generally, the police used to delay the process of granting permission until the eleventh hour.
The procession route, which used to be limited within Shantinagar and Malibagh, has now been extended to the Manik Mia Avenue, via Kakrail, Shahbagh, Karwan Bazar, and Farmgate.
The party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman, will address the closing rally virtually on the Manik Mia Avenue.