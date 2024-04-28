Democracy, human rights, political freedom declines: AB Party

AB Party referred to the data showing that countries with greater freedom tend to enjoy higher levels of prosperity, while those with less freedom tend to have lower levels of prosperity. Countries that promote political and economic freedoms, along with strong legal systems, create an environment that is more welcoming to foreign investors. It is widely accepted truth that freer countries receive significantly more foreign direct investment than those with less freedom. Bangladesh must have a strong commitment to freedom is key to attracting foreign investment, AB Party notes.



US State Department HR report on Bangladesh has been critical saying that there were no significant changes in the human rights situation in Bangladesh during the year 2023. The report recorded that significant human rights issues included credible reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, including extrajudicial killings; enforced disappearance; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by the government; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary arrest or detention; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; political prisoners or detainees.



AB Party agrees with the reports of widespread impunity for human rights abuses. In most cases, the government did not take credible steps to identify and punish officials or security force members who may have committed human rights abuses, speakers said at the briefing.