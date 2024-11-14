JCD’s DU unit unveils 242-member full-fledged committee

Eight months after announcing a partial committee, Dhaka University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced its full-fledged committee of 242 members.

The committee was published on the verified Facebook page of central Chhatra Dal around 4:00pm. The organisation’s central president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin approved the committee.

Earlier on 1 March, BNP announced a 7-member partial committee of DU unit Chhatra Dal with Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahosh as president and Nahiduzzaman Shipon as general secretary.