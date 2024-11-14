JCD’s DU unit unveils 242-member full-fledged committee
Eight months after announcing a partial committee, Dhaka University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) has announced its full-fledged committee of 242 members.
The committee was published on the verified Facebook page of central Chhatra Dal around 4:00pm. The organisation’s central president Rakibul Islam and general secretary Nasir Uddin approved the committee.
Earlier on 1 March, BNP announced a 7-member partial committee of DU unit Chhatra Dal with Ganesh Chandra Roy Sahosh as president and Nahiduzzaman Shipon as general secretary.
Masum Billah was made senior secretary, Anisur Rahman Khandakar Anis vice president, Nasir Uddin Shaon senior joint secretary, Shamim Akter joint secretary and Nure Alam Bhuiyan Emon organising secretary of the committee. A total 235 more have now been added to the committee.
Several leaders of the organisation said the committee comprises students between 2011-12 sessions and 2021-22 sessions.
However, most of the members of the committee were admitted to DU after 2016-17 sessions, which make it the organisation’s one of the most ‘youth-dominant’ committees in recent past. The members of the previous committees were more aged. This indicates that Chhatra Dal is coming out of a manpower crisis after the political changeover.