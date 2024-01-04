PM urges people to go to polling centres to cast votes on 7 January

Awami League (AL) president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina has asked citizens of the country to cast their votes in 7 January parliamentary election to prove that democracy has been prevailing in the country.
"Vote is your democratic and constitutional right. Go to the polling centres to cast your votes and thus prove that democracy is prevailing in the country," she said.
She said this while addressing the last public rally of the election campaign for the 12th parliamentary polls slated for 7 January, in Naranyanj’s Fatullah. The AL president asked all to maintain peace across Bangladesh ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.
Describing the 'Boat' as the symbol of development, she said, "Boat is our electoral symbol. If you vote for us to assume power again, we will build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh."
She said her government has made tremendous development throughout entire Narayanganj in the last 15 years since 2009, which has been possible due to continuation of a democratic government for a longer period.
"If we are voted to power again, we will turn Narayanganj into a smart city as it is a crucial town and very close to the capital," she said. The AL president also pledged to build three metro rail lines -1, 2 and 4 - which will cross Narayanganj district.
She said conspiracies are being hatched till the date to foil the election, urging the countrymen to remain alert to this end. "There are lots of conspiracies to thwart the election. So, maintain peace to this end," she said.
The AL president said that BNP has started boycotting election since they were defeated badly in 2008 election in which BNP-led alliance only get 20 seats while the AL got 233 seats.
"Sensing defeat, the BNP-Jamaat clique is out to foil the election by arson terrorism like 2013-14," she said, adding, "But the people of the country won't allow them to restrict voters from voting," she said.
The next parliamentary election must be held on 7 January confronting all the conspiracies. The AL president reached the venue of the rally at 3:13pm and waved the national flag to a roaring response of the participants after boarding the boat shaped huge stage.
Narayanganj district and metropolitan Awami League organised the rally on the AKM Shamsuzzoha Sports Complex ground in Fatullah's Masdair area. At the rally, Sheikh Hasina introduced her party nominated four candidates of Narayanganj district.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader, Narayanganj-4 AL candidate Shamim Osman, AL office secretary Biplab Barua, Nayaranganj-1 candidate Golam Dastagir Gazi, Narayanganj-3 candidate Abdullah Al Kaiser and Narayanganj 2 candidate Nazrul Islam also spoke at the rally among others.
Bangladesh Awami Jubo League chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and Narayanganj city corporation Mayor Ivy Rahman also spoke when Narayanganj-5 MP Salim Osman was present on the dais. Narayanganj district AL president Abdul Hai presided over the rally.
AL leaders and supporters started assembling at the venue ground since morning with processions, chanting various slogans and taking placards in hands from different parts of Narayanganj district. The ground was filled to brim with the people of all strata of life that turned the rally into a human sea.
Narayanganj and its nearby districts wore a festive look as the roads, lanes and by lanes were decorated with various posters, banners and placards welcoming Sheikh Hasina and seeking votes for boat.