PM urges people to go to polling centres to cast votes on 7 January

Awami League (AL) president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina has asked citizens of the country to cast their votes in 7 January parliamentary election to prove that democracy has been prevailing in the country.

"Vote is your democratic and constitutional right. Go to the polling centres to cast your votes and thus prove that democracy is prevailing in the country," she said.

She said this while addressing the last public rally of the election campaign for the 12th parliamentary polls slated for 7 January, in Naranyanj’s Fatullah. The AL president asked all to maintain peace across Bangladesh ahead of the 12th parliamentary election.

Describing the 'Boat' as the symbol of development, she said, "Boat is our electoral symbol. If you vote for us to assume power again, we will build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh."