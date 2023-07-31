Awami League's Mohiuddin wins Chattogram-10 by-polls, turnout 11.7pc

Awami League nominated candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu was unofficially declared winner of Chattogram-10 by-election held on Sunday, reports UNB.

The turnout was 11.70 per cent.

Regional election officer Md Hasanuzzaman announced the results at the gymnasium auditorium in the city at 9:45pm on Sunday.

Mohiuddin Bachchu got 52,923 votes under the boat symbol while his nearest rival Md Shamsul Alam (plough) got 1,572 votes.