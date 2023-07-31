Awami League's Mohiuddin wins Chattogram-10 by-polls, turnout 11.7pc

Awami League nominated candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu was unofficially declared winner of Chattogram-10 by-election held on Sunday, reports UNB.
The turnout was 11.70 per cent.
Regional election officer Md Hasanuzzaman announced the results at the gymnasium auditorium in the city at 9:45pm on Sunday.
Mohiuddin Bachchu got 52,923 votes under the boat symbol while his nearest rival Md Shamsul Alam (plough) got 1,572 votes.
Trinamul BNP's candidate Deepak Kumar Palit (Golden Fiber) got 1,230 votes, Bangladesh Sangskritik Mukti Jote candidate Rashid Mia got 579 votes, independent candidate Md Arman Ali (balloon) got 480 votes and Manjurul Islam Bhuiyan (rocket symbol) got 369 votes.
Mohiuddin Bachchu, the boat symbol candidate, was elected MP with the highest number of votes in the results of 156 polling stations.
The voting began at 8:00am on Sunday and continued till 4:00pm. The total number of voters in the constituency is 4,88,633. Of these, 2,48,929 are male voters and 2,39,680 are female voters.