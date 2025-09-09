Abid, another candidate allege vote rigging, tension at TSC polling centre

Candidates from two panels, including the panel backed by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), have accused the university authorities of vote rigging in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

They raised the allegation after taking position in front of the TSC polling centre around 6:45pm Tuesday.

They demanded for counting the votes of this centre in front of the candidates. However, the administration did not respond to their demand.

Raising allegations of rigging, VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan of the Chhatra Dal-backed panel stirred tension in front of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC).

He was joined by Democratic Chhatra Sangha leader and independent assistant general secretary (AGS ) candidate Hasibul Islam.

In addition, Chhatra Dal leaders, including Dhaka University unit general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon, were present there.