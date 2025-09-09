DUCSU election
Abid, another candidate allege vote rigging, tension at TSC polling centre
Candidates from two panels, including the panel backed by the Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), have accused the university authorities of vote rigging in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
They raised the allegation after taking position in front of the TSC polling centre around 6:45pm Tuesday.
They demanded for counting the votes of this centre in front of the candidates. However, the administration did not respond to their demand.
Raising allegations of rigging, VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan of the Chhatra Dal-backed panel stirred tension in front of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC).
He was joined by Democratic Chhatra Sangha leader and independent assistant general secretary (AGS ) candidate Hasibul Islam.
In addition, Chhatra Dal leaders, including Dhaka University unit general secretary Nahiduzzaman Shipon, were present there.
They alleged that the ballot box was not being shown on the LED screen displaying the vote count at the TSC centre. As a result, they wanted to enter the centre to observe the counting, but the administration prevented them from doing so.
After remaining outside the TSC for over half an hour without being able to enter, they eventually marched from the TSC towards the Senate Building. During this time, they were heard shouting slogans such as “Vote thief, vote thief, Jamaat-Shibir vote thief.”
Speaking to the newspersons, JCD VP candidate Abidul Islam Khan said, “We have heard that Shibir candidates are going to various polling centres to watch the vote counting. So why can’t we do the same? How are we supposed to trust the administration? Allegations of rigging have emerged in several places. We don’t understand what the administration is trying to do.”
At that time, the LED screen set up in front of the TSC polling centre was seen turned off. However, a few people were seen trying to turn it on. The screen was eventually switched on around 7:45 pm.