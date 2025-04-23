BNP disagrees on several fundamental reform issues

The Constitutional Reform Commission has stated that a key objective of its proposals is to bring about a balance of power between the Prime Minister and the President, as well as among the three branches of the state - the legislature, executive, and judiciary. However, the BNP has expressed disagreement with several significant recommendations in this regard.

One of the commission’s main proposals is the formation of a National Constitutional Council (NCC) composed of representatives from all three branches of the state. According to the proposal, this council would recommend names to the President for appointments to top posts in the armed forces and various constitutional bodies. The President would then appoint them.

At present, the President is required to consult the Prime Minister on nearly all matters except the appointments of the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice. In practice, this means that most constitutional appointments are made at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Under the proposed NCC framework, such advice from the Prime Minister would not be binding. The BNP has opposed this, arguing that the formation of the NCC would weaken the authority of the executive and undermine effective governance.

Although the BNP has called for legislation to increase the powers of the President, the party has not clarified what specific powers it seeks to delegate. BNP leaders have said that the matter would be discussed and decided in the next parliament.

While reaffirming their commitment to balance the powers of the Prime Minister and the President, the BNP opposes two key proposals: that the same individual cannot simultaneously serve as Prime Minister, party chief, and Leader of the House, and that no one may serve more than two terms as Prime Minister. Although discussions included a possible compromise allowing a third term with a break in between, no consensus was reached.