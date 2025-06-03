Election separate issue, trial to continue: Salahuddin Ahmed

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said that reform, trial and election have become a national talking point now.

He said, “Election is completely a different issue and the trials to continue independently. Whoever comes to power after this government will have to carry on the trial.”

He made the remarks while addressing a discussion on “trial of mass killing, reform and election roadmap” organised by Gano Odhikar Parishad (GOP).

Salahuddin Ahmed further said, “Crimes against humanity have been committed. It would take a long time to finish the trial of those crimes. The judiciary will continue with its judicial process independently until then. So it won’t be right to say elections and trials are interlinked. And giving a deadline to finish the trial is equivalent to injustice as we all know the long process of trials and it takes time to ensure justice.”