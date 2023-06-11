Jamaat holds rally after 10 yrs, speculations rise in political arena

Speaking at the rally, the Jamaat leaders criticised various activities of the government and demanded the upcoming parliamentary election to be held under a caretaker government. The party’s central nayeb-e-amir Syed Abdullah Mohammed Taher, speaking at the programme said, “The next parliamentary election must be organised under the caretaker government.”

Mentioning about the last two Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) elections, he further said, “We would not dwell on what happened in 2014 and 2018 but there will be no repetition of the past in 2023. This is the last time.”

Dhaka city unit of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami hosted the rally on demand of ‘curbing price hike of daily necessities, release of the party’s chief Shafiqur Rahman and other politicians and alems and forming a caretaker government’.

Jamaat came under a huge pressure when Awami League took an initiative to bring the war criminals to book after forming the government in 2009. This created bitterness between the government and the party. Police stopped giving permission to Jamaat-e-Islami to organise any rally since the arrest of the party’s top three leaders including amir Matiur Rahman Nizami and secretary general Ali Ahsan Mohammad Mujahid.