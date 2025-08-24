Clashes break out at constituency re-demarcation hearing

Rumeen Farhana, however, claimed that Ataullah was not a familiar face.

“I don’t know whether he came from the NCP or the Jamaat. But first, he pushed me. My people could not just sit idle after that. They responded," she added.

A video shown by Ataullah depicts Rumeen Farhana standing in front of the stage, while Ataullah is seen lying on the floor behind her, being kicked and punched by several individuals.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ataullah said, “During the hearing, Rumeen Farhana presented her arguments. But when I tried to present mine, she pushed me down and seized the stage. Then her supporters started kicking me like a football. Just like Chhatra League members used to crush us on campus, they trampled me in front of everyone. They tore my punjabi, and I was injured in the hand.”

When asked what the election commission did at the time, Ataullah replied that the EC did not allow anyone else to speak afterward.

He claimed Jamaat-e-Islami was also not allowed to speak, besides BNP.