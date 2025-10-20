Great opportunity to rebuild nation, but discord prevails all around: Mirza Fakhrul
Following the mass uprising, a great opportunity has emerged to build a better nation, yet what is being heard all around is the sound of discord, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Monday.
He made these remarks at an event organised by the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) in the capital.
The programme, hosted by the magazine “Bishwabidyalay Parikrama”, was arranged to honour meritorious students who passed this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate examinations. Mirza Fakhrul attended the event as the chief guest.
Expressing his disappointment over political disunity, the BNP secretary general further said, “Many are disheartened. After such a massive uprising, such a tremendous opportunity has arisen to make the country beautiful. Yet all around we see that politicians have lost their sense of unity. Some are leaving. A tone of division echoes everywhere. Naturally, this disheartens many.”
“People may not always feel inclined to listen to politicians. But it is the politicians who determine the fate of a nation; they either build its path or destroy it. Some leaders can take a nation to great heights, while others can drag it to the depths. If beauty and integrity cannot be infused into politics, then politics will never be beautiful. And if politics becomes an escape from the people, if it turns into a means of building wealth abroad, then people will inevitably despise it,” Mirza Fakhrul stated.
He also expressed frustration over the state of the country’s education system, saying, “It is unfortunate that our education system has become substandard. Politicians are responsible for this — as are the bureaucrats.”
Highlighting the lack of emphasis on technical education, he observed, “Many who graduate with a B.A. or M.A. remain unemployed, whereas those who pursue technical education never stay jobless. Yet more importance continues to be given to traditional degrees rather than technical ones.”
Addressing the students, Mirza Fakhrul said they have before them immense opportunities and possibilities. They must remain steadfast in their goals and convictions.
Urging the students to “dream big”, he said, “This is your time to soar. The future is calling you. Prepare yourselves to compete with the world.”
At the same event, BNP’s national executive committee training affairs secretary Rasheda Begum Heera told students, “You must learn to respect others. This country faces many problems; students must take responsibility. Instead of thinking only about what the nation can give you, think about what you can give back.”
Md. Sabur Khan, founder and chairman of the Board of Trustees of Daffodil International University (DIU), said to the students, “You must preserve friendship and the spirit of protest. Maintain unity among yourselves. Don’t just chase jobs, become entrepreneurs. Take on challenges. The country is mired in problems, and that presents a great opportunity to do something meaningful for the nation.”
Among others, BNP’s social welfare affairs secretary Kamruzzaman Ratan, IDEB central committee convener Kabir Hossain, and ‘Bishwabidyalay Parikrama’ editor Harunur Rashid also spoke at the event.