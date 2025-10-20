Great opportunity to rebuild nation, but discord prevails all around: Mirza Fakhrul

Expressing his disappointment over political disunity, the BNP secretary general further said, “Many are disheartened. After such a massive uprising, such a tremendous opportunity has arisen to make the country beautiful. Yet all around we see that politicians have lost their sense of unity. Some are leaving. A tone of division echoes everywhere. Naturally, this disheartens many.”

“People may not always feel inclined to listen to politicians. But it is the politicians who determine the fate of a nation; they either build its path or destroy it. Some leaders can take a nation to great heights, while others can drag it to the depths. If beauty and integrity cannot be infused into politics, then politics will never be beautiful. And if politics becomes an escape from the people, if it turns into a means of building wealth abroad, then people will inevitably despise it,” Mirza Fakhrul stated.

He also expressed frustration over the state of the country’s education system, saying, “It is unfortunate that our education system has become substandard. Politicians are responsible for this — as are the bureaucrats.”