Turk expresses concern over law allowing ban on political parties in Bangladesh
While delivering Global Update at the opening of the 59th Human Rights Council, High Commissioner Volker Turk spoke about rights situation in various countries across the world.
United Nations Human Rights High Commissioner Volker Turk has expressed concerns about recent changes to legislation to allow the banning of political parties and organisations and all related activities.
He made the remarks while addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Switzerland’s Geneva on Monday.
“I am encouraged that the Interim Government and political parties in Bangladesh are making progress through dialogue. I urge meaningful advances on reforms, to create the environment for free and inclusive elections.
However, I am concerned about recent changes to legislation to allow the banning of political parties and organizations and all related activities. This unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly.”
The interim government recently promulgated the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, incorporating provisions to ban all activities of individuals or entities (organisations) involved in terrorist activities.
Under this ordinance, all activities of the Bangladesh Awami League, along with its affiliated, associate, and like-minded organisations, and their leaders and activists, have been prohibited until the completion of trials at the International Crimes Tribunal.
In addition, the interim government has amended the International Crimes Tribunal Act. As per the amendment, the ICT is now empowered to impose penalties on any political party, its affiliated organisations, or its support groups.
Volker Turk also expressed concerns about recent tariff hikes and trade waves. He said impact of the trade war is likely to have a devastating impact on countries like Bangladesh.
“The shockwaves of a trade war will hit Least Developed Countries with the force of a tsunami. Caribbean countries and small island developing states are among those that will suffer most. The impact on countries with large export sectors, including Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Viet Nam, could be devastating,” added Turk.