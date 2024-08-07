AL protests in Gopalganj as Sheikh Hasina ‘forced to leave the country’
A protest procession and rally was held in Gopalganj Tuesday as the immediate past prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina was “ousted” and “forced to leave the country”.
Leaders and activists of Gopalganj district Awami League and associate bodies brought out the processions in two phases.
The leaders and activists of Awami League and affiliated organisations took out a protest procession from the district Awami League at Bankpara of Gopalganj town at 3:30 pm and 6:30 pm, witnesses said.
The procession paraded through various roads of the district town and ended at the local Chowrangi.
Gopalganj district unit Awami League General Secretary GM Sahab Uddin led the procession.
The leaders and activists took part in the procession with sharp weapons and chanted various slogans in the procession.
Later GM Sahab Uddin addressed the brief rally organised in the Chowrangi area.
Urging the leaders and activists to be ready to face any situation with courage, he said that BNP and Jamaat want to make the country Pakistan by creating anarchy and looting the country.
The sole aim of Jamaat and BNP is to establish a reign of terror in Bangladesh, he stated.