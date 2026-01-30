BNP uneasy over internal divisions, Jamaat’s weakness lies in alliances

Selina Akhter owns a clothing shop in the Jailkhana Mor area of Sylhet city. Asked about the electoral mood, the voter from Ward no. 17 said it makes little difference to her whether the Dhaner Sheesh (BNP's symbol sheaf of paddy) or the Daripalla (Jamaat's symbol weighing scale) wins—people will have to earn their own livelihoods regardless, no one will feed them.

Still, she said she will go to vote as a civic duty, because the environment was not conducive to voting in the last three elections. This time, she hopes the polls will be peaceful.

After touring Sylhet city and nearby upazilas and speaking to numerous voters, it is clear that most people intend to vote. A handful said they have yet to decide. Sylhet district has six parliamentary seats, while the four districts of the division together account for 19 seats. Sylhet city is home to people from nearly all districts of the division and serves as a central hub.